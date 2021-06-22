Surfaces Could be Heating up to 40 Degrees Hotter than Air Temps

TRI-CITIES,WA-Record high temperatures reaching up to 115 degrees are on the horizon, meaning that surfaces we touch regularly will also be heating up.
I took a temperature gun out to Leslie Grove Park and checked the surface temperatures for a few different things.
I started with something you touch everyday, your car.
That was not too warm to the touch, only 98.9 degrees, not too hot to the touch.
So I moved on to the ground, if you're bare foot it could be a problem, which dogs usually are, so make sure you keep your pup cool.
The cement is 106.9 degrees but ground that's been wet down is only 82 degrees.
It's summer time so what if you're trying to keep busy with some beach volleyball, are your feet going to burn up on the sand?
The answer, probably not on a day like today, only 90 degrees, your toes can handle it.
So what if you want to keep the kids busy at the playground?
Slides and swings are usually pretty warm, 102.2 and 88.3 degrees to be exact.
Today was definitely hot, but the cloud coverage and the breeze aided in keeping the surface temperatures under control.
It wont stay like that all summer, by next week we are going to be sitting in triple digits.