Offers.Bet surveyed over 1,000 Americans about NFL team uniforms to find the best, the worst and more.
The top ten best NFL uniforms were:
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Dallas Cowboys
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Detroit Lions
- New Orleans Saints
- Miami Dolphins
The ten worst NFL uniforms were:
- Houston Texans
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Giants
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Washington Commanders
- Cleveland Browns
The majority of respondents believed that teams should update their uniforms once every five years. More than one in ten will buy a new team jersey with each update. Respondents cared most about the colors, then the uniform design, then the logo, name and number style, and helmet design.
The top five favorite color combinations were:
- Miami Dolphins
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
The bottom five color combinations were:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans
- Denver Broncos
- Washington Commanders
- Cleveland Browns
