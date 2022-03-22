A survey conducted by PlayIllinois met with over 1,100 NCAA basketball fans to talk all about student sections. Which school has the best? Which has the worst? Which chants are most obnoxious?
With little surprise, the Duke University Blue Devils were mentioned often across the board. The Blue Devils snagged the titles for wildest student section, loudest student section and best-dressed fans. Arizona secured third place in all three categories.
The top ten wildest student sections, according to the survey, are:
- Duke
- Florida
- Arizona
- Florida State
- Gonzaga
- Ohio State
- Kentucky
- UCLA
- Kansas
- Texas A&M
The top ten loudest student sections, according to the survey, are:
- Duke
- Florida State
- Arizona
- Kentucky
- Kansas
- North Carolina
- LSU
- Florida
- Gonzaga
- Clemson
Conversely, the top ten quietest student sections were BYU, Cornell, Saint Mary's, La Salle, Utah, Butler, Xavier, Northern Iowa, Stanford and Dayton.
The top ten best dressed student sections include:
- Duke
- Florida State
- Arizona
- Clemson
- Florida
- LSU
- Auburn
- UCLA
- Cornell
- Notre Dame
The Blue Devils’ reign doesn’t end there; they also ranked number one in most obnoxious chants. The student section was even told to “shut up” by a Duke coach in 2020 for a particularly specific chant.
The top ten most obnoxious chants were:
- Duke
- Florida
- Florida State
- Auburn
- Arizona
- Ohio State
- BYU
- Kentucky
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
Student sections even have nicknames for the particular school. Favorites included Ohio State’s “Nuthouse,” Wisconsin’s “Grateful Red,” Illinois’ “Orange Krush,” and Baylor University’s “Bear Pit.” But none of these ranked higher than Duke’s “Cameron Crazies.”
Surveyees weren’t very fond of Florida State’s “Nole Zone,” Oregon’s “Pit Crew,” Utah’s “The Muss,” or Virginia Tech’s “Cassell Guard.” But their least favorite was San Diego State’s “The Show.”
