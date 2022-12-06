WASHINGTON, D.C. —
The U.S. News and World Report conducted a national survey regarding home security habits to determine common beliefs and practices, especially concerning holiday season and the rise of so-called “porch pirates.”
2,000 U.S. adults with home security systems were surveyed about what they feel is acceptable camera usage, what would make them feel safer, seasonal worries about package theft, and hacker experiences.
"An overwhelming majority of surveyed respondents (77%) worry about package theft this Holiday season; and with an unpredictable economy, rampant inflation, and a rising dependency on online retailers, an increase in package theft should be expected," said Kristen Mollica, Assistant Managing Editor 360 Reviews.
The 360 report found that nearly half of U.S. adults with home security systems believe it’s okay to use security cameras to monitor domestic workers like babysitters and house cleaners, at 49%. One in three, or 34%, did not believe that homeowners should have to tell domestic workers about security cameras. About 48% of adults with home security systems admitted they review the footage every day.
The report shows that 63% of respondents thought it was okay to monitor their neighborhood, and 39% thought it was okay to monitor their teenagers.
A large majority of respondents, 77%, were worried about package theft during the holidays. But 90% believed their cameras deterred crime, even more reporting feeling safer because of them. Regardless, 47% of security camera owners have had their packages stolen, according to the report.
