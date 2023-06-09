OLYMPIA, Wash.- "Surviving Summer," a campaign from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and law enforcement agencies across the state to reduce deadly crashes starts on June 9.
The "Surviving Summer" campaign coincides with the 90 most dangerous days on Washington roads from June 9 to September 7. According to the WSP 31% of all traffic deaths in Washington happen during the 90 days of summer, with speed, impairment and distraction being the leading causes.
“We buckle up and put the phones down," said Mark McKechnie, External Relations Director, WTSC. "We drive sober and encourage others to do the same."
More than 967 lives were lost between June and September in crashes over the past five years according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC).
“We need the help of everyone; be courteous, driver sober, slow down, so we can all enjoy the summer spending time with our loved ones," said WSP Chief John R. Batiste.
