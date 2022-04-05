TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
With high wind advisories in the area, tumbleweeds have been spotted more than ever.
But more than the average few tumbleweeds blowing across an empty street, April 4 and 5 saw reports of massive amounts of tumbleweeds.
Around the Badger South area of Richland, an entire street of houses was blocked by a wall of tumbleweeds.
The dry, spiky plants have been everywhere, leaving people wondering what to do with them. Professionals in the area let us know what your options are.
If you need to remove tumbleweeds:
- Make sure you wear gloves.
- Load the tumbleweeds into a truck, secure the load and take it to the dump.
- Or call a professional to remove them for you.
- Or watch for local burn days.
Take caution to not move tumbleweeds around too much, as this would drop seeds. Otherwise, we may see the return of Tumblegeddon next year.
