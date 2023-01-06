Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner's family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department.
A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The owner's family member spotted the car around the Reata area and started following it, according to KPD. They reported the vehicle began to drive recklessly when they stopped following, but noted the car was stopped around the 3300 block of S Garfield St.
BCSO deputies reported to a home on Garfield St. and found the stolen vehicle in the backyard. They detained a wanted man who had been released from jail in December 2022 for similar charges and is known to have stolen cars, according to KPD.
While the man was being arrested for outstanding warrants and new charges, a Criminal Apprehension Team found stolen mail and pills in the car. The pills are suspected to be fentanyl, according to KPD.
