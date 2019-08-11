WALLA WALLA, WA - A suspect was arrested after a car chase results in the suspect ramming into multiple patrol cars and causing minor injuries to the officers Saturday night around 10:00 p.m.

58-year-old Tomas F. Franco was arrested on four counts of Assault in the 1st degree, three counts of Malicious Mischief in the 2nd degree, one count of Assault in the 3rd degree, and one count of attempting to elude police.

This started around 5:30 p.m., when a Walla Walla Police Officer in the area of S. 6th Avenue was making an arrest on an unrelated case for a warrant.

Franco saw the officer and started circling the block in his truck, blowing a trumpet, yelling at the officer and eventually threatening to harm the officer. This officer had recently testified in a trial against Franco, he was currently out of jail awaiting sentencing. The officer told Franco to leave the area or be arrested.

Later in the night, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Alder Street for a report of an intoxicated man being violent towards elders in the area.

Officers arrived and saw Franco flee in his truck at a high rate of speed. Officers tried to stop Franco, but he failed to yield, ultimately leading officers in a pursuit.

The pursuit led down numerous roadways in and around Walla Walla. Several times while being pursued, Franco would rapidly stop his car in what police say appeared to be an attempt to cause patrol cars to rear-end him.

A Walla Walla Police Sergeant was parked on the east bound side of the roadway on Bryant Street, with emergency lights off, waiting for the chase to pass. Franco, who was in the westbound lanes, crossed over the roadway to ram into the driver's side of the patrol car, causing minor injury to the Sergeant.

The pursuit reached the area of Tamaurson Road where Franco swerved towards a College Place Fire Truck causing the driver to veer onto the sidewalk.

Franco then turned onto Highway 125 where he began traveling north bound in the south bound lane of travel.

Franco stopped when he lost control of his car after crashing into a chain link fence in the area of Orchard Street at S. 9th Avenue. As officers stopped their patrol cars behind Franco, he shifted into reverse, accelerated, and rammed the front of a patrol car, causing injury to the officer as a result of the impact. Franco then shifted the car into drive and accelerated into the front bumper of a third patrol car. This officer received minor injury as a result of the impact as well.

Franco was eventually subdued after a taser deployment, handcuffed, and taken into custody. While escorting Franco to a patrol car, he tried to bite an officer. Franco was evaluated by medical staff and transported to Walla Walla County Jail.