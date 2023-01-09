YAKIMA, Wash.-
Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on January 6 a customer began harassing employees at the Taco Bell on S. 1st in Yakima and reportedly hit the windows when he was not served food.
The suspect then left the restaurant and parked in a nearby lot. An employee leaving Taco Bell spotted the suspect's car and heard what sounded like gunshots as they drove away. The employee called police.
According to Yvette Inzunza with the YPD, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies saw the suspect and stopped the car. Multiple guns and spent shell casings were found in the car.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail.
