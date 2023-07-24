RICHLAND, Wash.- A 39-year-old Kennewick man is in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen patrol car.
Kennewick Police were dispatched for a welfare check on the suspect shortly after 6 p.m. at his house on the 1200 block of S. Newport on July 24 after several threatening calls had been made to dispatch by the suspect.
Just before 8 p.m. KPD Officers received reports of the suspect outside a nearby home and responding Officers found him walking on Newport St. with multiple knives.
According to the KPD Officers quickly got out of their cars, but then moved away from the suspect and tried to de-escalate the situation when the suspect approached them with knives in his hands.
The suspect then damaged one KPD car and then got in another and drove away.
KPD Officers chased the suspect into Richland and Pasco PD assisted and stopped the stolen Police car with a PIT maneuver. The suspect got out of the car and ran, but was stopped by a K9 unit.
According to the KPD the suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of three counts of assault in the 2nd degree, 1st degree robbery, auto theft, felony eluding, two counts of felony malicious mischief, 27 counts of misuse of 911, DUI, obstructing a Police Officer and resisting arrest.
Stevens Drive near Saint Street was closed during the incident, but have since reopened for traffic.
