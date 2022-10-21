KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department reported arresting a 28-year-old man for suspected luring and second-degree child molestation after a female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School on October 19.

KPD released information about the minivan associated with the incident just before midnight on October 21. The driver was identified later that day, then arrested around 2 p.m. on the 3300 block of W Kennewick Avenue.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail.