KENNEWICK, Wash.-
At a press conference today, Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey provided an update on the homicide investigation of Jatzivy Sarabia.
Sarabia, 18, was found with a gunshot wound in a car around 11:47 p.m. on Saturday, October, 15, near 1st Avenue and Benton Street in Kennewick. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures, but Sarabia died from her injuries.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Deputies responded to reports of the occupants of two cars shooting at each other in the area of highway 397 and 3rd Avenue.
Shortly after those initial reports, Deputies received reports that a female in one of the vehicles had been shot. Deputies responding to this report found Sarabia with a gunshot wound.
Through the course of their investigation, the BCSO identified a 20-year-old male suspect and his car, a dark 2016 Honda Civic.
On October, 20, the BCSO received tips that the Honda was spotted outside an apartment in the 1800 block of Jadwin Avenue.
The U.S. Marshals and Richland Police conducted surveillance of the apartment.
When the car left the apartment it was stopped and seized for evidence.
The suspect was then located in an apartment and arrested without incident for suspicion of aggravated first-degree murder with notice of a firearm allegation.
