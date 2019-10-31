PASCO, WA - An arrest has been made in a fatal 1995 drive-by shooting cold case.

On July 5th, 1995 at about 1:46 a.m., a drive-by shooting was reported at 720 W. Agate Street #6. One victim was shot and killed.

Ezequiel Romero, who was 15 years old at the time and known as Raul “Gato” Romero, was identified as one of the suspects, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Twenty-four years later on October 18, 2019, Pasco Police Department was contacted by authorities in Salt Lake City, Utah who told PPD that Romero, now 40 years old, was arrested on the outstanding warrant after reentering the U.S. from Mexico.

PPD detectives went to Salt Lake City and interviewed Romero. Romero was then extradited from Utah and arrived at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 30.

Romero will have his first court hearing on Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m.