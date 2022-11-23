Suspect arrested in Lincoln County for Kennewick murder
Courtesy: KPD

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.

Detectives obtained probable cause for 24-year-old Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman following this investigation. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was then issued for Aguilar-Hartman with nationwide extradition, according to Santoy.

Aguilar-Hartman was found by law enforcement in north Lincoln County around 3:30 p.m. on November 23, according to the press release. He was arrested without problems and will be transported to the Benton County Jail.