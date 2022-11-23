Suspect arrested in Lincoln County for Kennewick murder

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.
Detectives obtained probable cause for 24-year-old Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman following this investigation. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was then issued for Aguilar-Hartman with nationwide extradition, according to Santoy.
Aguilar-Hartman was found by law enforcement in north Lincoln County around 3:30 p.m. on November 23, according to the press release. He was arrested without problems and will be transported to the Benton County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.