Suspect breaks into Walgreens then tries to run away from police

YAKIMA, WA - Suspect tried to run away from police after breaking into a business.

The Yakima Police Department shared a video on their Facebook of a person who broke into a local Walgreens.

Police say the suspect attempted to run away with multiple bottles of alcohol.

The person ended up running right into the side of a patrol car; then turned and ran the opposite direction before falling and eventually being arrested by officers.

