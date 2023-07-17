PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE 8:06 p.m. Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant has charged Reymundo Carrillo-Bojorgez with Murder in the First Degree.
The maximum penalty for the charges is life in prison and a fine up to $50,000.
According to court documents Reymundo reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times and hit Elisa in the head with a heavy pot killing her.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Police are investigating a murder after a woman was found dead early on the morning of July 16.
Pasco Police responded to the Bishop Skylstad Commons at 301 S. 20th Ave. for the report of a nonresponsive female.
According to the Franklin County Coroner the woman was 39-year-old Elisa Ramos. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19.
An early investigation led PPD to believe the woman's death was a homicide and Detectives and the State Patrol Crime Lab were called into the investigation. Evidence was collected at the scene and a suspect was identified.
The suspect was found in north Franklin County later in the day and was taken into custody on suspicion of murder in the 1st degree.
PPD's homicide investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 509-545-3421.
