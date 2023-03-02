KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Johnny Ray Cochran Davis, the suspect in a kidnapping in Kennewick on February 24 has been charged with three felonies. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Benton County on March 2.
Davis, 24, of Pasco is suspected of forcibly taking a 19-year-old female from her home. According to Kennewick Police Davis and the victim knew each other.
Davis was arrested by Kennewick Police on Kennewick Avenue after a brief chase.
According to Benton County court documents Davis has been charged with Burglary in the 1st degree, kidnapping in the 1st degree and harassment threatening to kill/or cause bodily injury.
