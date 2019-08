KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police responded to West 5th Ave and Kent St Saturday night to reports of a man pulling a gun and demanding a cell phone and vape pen.

After being given those items the suspect ran north on Kent St. Kennewick police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s clean shaven with short hair and wearing a red shirt. If you have any information Kennewick police asks that you tell them.