Suspect from officer-involved shooting near Burbank facing multiple felony charges

WALLA WALLA, WA - Police are revealing the details of what led up to the officer-involved shooting and high speed chase near Burbank from August 3, 2019.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, Amanda Warren, who was shot by officers is now in police custody after being released from the hospital on Thursday.

Warren is being held on multiple felony charges, bail is set at $602,100.

Deputies say last Saturday they were dispatched to a house outside of College Place where medics were treating an 88-year-old man.

The man said he had been strangled, choked, smothered and badly beaten by someone who police later identified as Warren.

The man said he had been watching TV when the suspect came in through the open garage door and told him she was there to clean. The suspect called the victim into one of the spare bedroom's which is where she attacked him.

Later on in the day police were dispatched to another home where a white Prius had been stolen overnight. Then deputies were dispatched to an unoccupied home where someone saw that same Prius. The house was burglarized and multiple things stolen including possibly firearms.

Shortly after this is when the high speed chase began.

Warren is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, robbery, assault and unlawful imprisonment, two counts of residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft and attempting to elude police.

This incident is still being investigated. Police are asking any witnesses with information to come forward.

If you know anything, contact Sergeant Parramore with the Pasco Police Department at 509-545-3412.