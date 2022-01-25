Suspect identity released for Yakima officer-involved shooting

YAKIMA - The Union Gap Police Department has released the identity of the suspect involved in the shooting earlier this week in Yakima as Moises Bello-Medina.
Just before 11 a.m. last Sunday, officers reported to S 9th Ave in response to calls about a brandished weapon. The suspect fled in a stolen vehicle when officers arrived and a pursuit followed.
At the intersection of N 5th Ave and Martin Luther King Boulevard, he exited the stolen vehicle with a firearm. Officers responded, and the man was shot in the upper torso. The injury was not life-threatening and no one else was hurt.
After being cleared and released from Yakima Memorial Hospital, Bello-Medina was booked into the Yakima County Jail. He faces charges of felony domestic violation of a no-contact order, first degree unlawful possession of a firearm, motor vehicle theft, second degree felony assault and attempting to elude law enforcement.
