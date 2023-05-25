Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office responds to crash

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A 42-year-old man has been arrested by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Officer for a shooting that happened on August 5, 2022. 

Walla Walla detectives need information after a hunter was shot

A hunter was shot in Nightingale Canyon after tracking a bear he had shot. As he was following, his partner heard a shot from a rifle before seeing him roll down a hill.

The hunter was transported to the hospital as his partner saw someone running away from the incindent.

Josh T. Queen of Walla Walla County was arrested today for third degree felony assault after the investigation.