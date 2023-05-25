WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A 42-year-old man has been arrested by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Officer for a shooting that happened on August 5, 2022.
A hunter was shot in Nightingale Canyon after tracking a bear he had shot. As he was following, his partner heard a shot from a rifle before seeing him roll down a hill.
The hunter was transported to the hospital as his partner saw someone running away from the incindent.
Josh T. Queen of Walla Walla County was arrested today for third degree felony assault after the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.