KENNEWICK, Wash.-
A suspect has been identified and arrested in relation to a shooting on August, 12th, on the 4600 block of Clearwater Avenue.
Through an ongoing Kennewick Police Department investigation and tips from the public a suspect was identified in Stanfield, Oregon.
According to a Kennewick Police Department news release an arrest warrant was issued from the Benton County Prosecutor's Office and was carried out by the Stanfield Police.
The 20 year old suspect was booked into the Umatilla County jail on an extraditable warrant for a drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.
