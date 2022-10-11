KENNEWICK, Wash.-
UPDATE: 10-12-22
A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon.
According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting and wrapped in a comforter floating in the river.
Her ankles were bound together and tied to two rocks with rope.
An autopsy was conducted and found that Ebanez had a broken neck and that she was between 16 and 20 weeks pregnant.
However, no clear cause of death was determined, but the absence of water in Ebanez's lungs would suggest she died before being put in the river.
According to a court affidavit, KPD Detectives identified Ebanez through a tattoo and dental records.
The KPD searched Ebanez's residence, but found no sign of her children or the children's father. According to the Kennewick School District her children had not attended school since September, 16.
Since the whereabouts and condition of the children were unknown, the KPD contacted the FBI.
The FBI was able to ping the cell phone to a location in Gresham, Oregon.
The suspect in Ebanez's death was then arrested in Oregon on a no-bail order and arrest warrant out of Kennewick.
The suspect was previously charged in Benton County Superior Court on September, 29, with the violation of a court order with the notice of domestic violence allegation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.