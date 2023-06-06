YAKIMA, Wash.- The man that robbed Yakima Cruisin Coffee at gunpoint on June 1 has been arrested.
The Yakima Police Department identified the suspect during its investigation and was informed by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and law enforcement in the Tri-Cities of his location.
The man was captured on security cameras leaving the coffee shop around 7 a.m. on June 1, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.
