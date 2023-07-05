WALLA WALLA, Wash.- An 18-year-old man has been arrested and booked for charges of kidnapping and assault for events on July 4th 2023.
On July 4th 2023 at 10:22 p.m. Walla Walla Police received a call reporting a man with a gun in the area of Tausick way and Reservoir Rd.
Officers were already near by working traffic detail for a local Fireworks show.
According to City of Walla Walla Police department (WWPD), the first arriving units learned from witnesses that an 18-year-old female victim was unwillingly forced into a vehicle.
College Place Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff Office, and Washington state patrol all quickly responded to assist.
Officers began to work with the victim's family and friends using find my iPhone to track the victim's location.
According to WWPD they were able to quickly pinpoint the location of the victim to be a house. Upon arrival officers were able to see the victim through a basement window. She was in obvious distress and calling out for help.
Officers breached the basement window to protect the victim while another team made their way through the house according to WWPD.
The victim was then rescused from the basement.
According to WWPD, the suspect fled from the house while the rescue was taking place. a search of the area was then conducted however, the suspect was not located.
Forty minutes after the search was called off the suspect turned himself in at the Walla Walla Police Department.
The suspect was booked into Walla Walla County Jail on charges of kidnapping first degree domestic violence, and assault second degree domestic violence according to WWPD.
Walla Walla Police Department has stated that they would like to express their gratitude to partnering agencies for their help with the quick rescue of the kidnapping victim.
