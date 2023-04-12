KENNEWICK, Wash.- A 43-year-old woman is in custody after probable cause of stealing $470,000 from her work over a four-year period.
The business discovered a large amount of money missing over four years before hiring a CPA firm to investigate. Kennewick Police Criminal Investigations found probable cause to believe the manager was responsible for removing money from bank deposits.
The woman was arrested on April 11 and is in Benton County Jail for suspicion of theft in the first degree.
