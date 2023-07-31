KING COUNTY, Wash.- One person has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run on I-5 in February that left two people dead and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is still looking for witnesses to the crash.
WSP Troopers responded to the crash between two cars around 3 a.m. on the morning of February 26, 2023 near the West Seattle Freeway.
Two people were found unresponsive in one of the cars after the crash and wee later pronounced dead at the scene according to the WSP. A third person got out of the car to look at the damage when a Jeep Wrangler hit the two cars involved in the first crash.
The driver and passenger of the Jeep then ran from the scene.
The WSP is asking anyone with any information on the two suspects who fled the scene or who may have seen the crash to contact Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.
The person that got out of the car was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.
On July 30 a suspect wanted in connection to the crash was arrested while re-entering the United States from Mexico. According to the WSP the suspect is in custody in the San Diego County Jail and will be extradited back to Washington.
