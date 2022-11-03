Suspect in Ebanez murder awaiting extradition in Multnomah County Jail

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An arrest warrant for 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen was issued by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office on November 3 for suspicion of the second-degree murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River.
Jacobsen was taken into custody in Oregon regarding charges out of Kennewick around when he was identified as a suspect, according to KPD. He has been in the Multnomah County Jail and is awaiting extradition. His bail has been set at $1 million.
Ebanez' body was found wrapped in plastic sheeting and a comforter. Her ankles were bound together and tied to rocks. Court documents suggest she was dead before she was in the water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.