KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Anthony Martinez-Mata , the suspect in a SWAT standoff in Kennewick on September, 13, has been officially charged in Benton County Superior Court.
Martinez-Mata, 26, was arraigned on September, 19, and according to court documents he is being charged with assault in the 1st degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, and 1st degree criminal trespass.
Bail has been set at $1 million. Martinez-Mata's next court appearance is scheduled for October, 5. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on November, 14.
On the evening of September, 13, a Kennewick Police Officer recognized Martinez-Mata as having active warrants and approached him. Martinez-Mata fled from police, exchanged gunfire, and ran into an apartment unit, prompting a SWAT standoff.
