KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police responded to reports of a physical disturbance in the Walmart parking lot around 7:50 p.m. on November, 5, and ended up arresting a suspect in a recent string of motorcycle thefts across the Tri-Cities.
According to the KPD, several people were trying to detain the suspect when Officers arrived.
The suspect, a 31-year-old male from Connell refused to comply with Police commands and it took several Officers to make the arrest.
The initial investigation into the incident revealed that the suspect was linked to three motorcycle thefts from October, 28, through November, 5, in both Benton and Franklin Counties.
The suspect allegedly contacted people selling motorcycles through Facebook Marketplace and arranged meetings. Pretending that he was interested in buying the motorcycles he asked if he could test drive them and then drove off with the motorcycles.
The suspect was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, assault in the 3rd degree, and possession of stolen property.
The KPD would like to remind everyone that is buying or selling anything through an online marketplace to meet in-person for the transaction in a well-lit area during daylight hours.
