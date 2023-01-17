PASCO, Wash.-

Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail.

According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12.

Garza's personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail as long as he agreed to be in court for all future appearances.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office Garza's personal recognizance release granted an extension of time for trial while the prosecution awaits toxicology reports.

Garza has been charged with Second Degree Murder in Gooldy's death after she was found unresponsive after being left outside all night.

His next court date is set for January 26.