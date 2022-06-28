KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputies and US Postal Inspectors arrested 29-year-old Amanda Woodcock of South Cle Elum on Monday after serving a search warrant at her residence, according to Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
Woodcock is believed to be involved in burglaries at the South Cle Elum Post Office on 6/14, 6/21, and 6/26.
In each of the burglaries, someone forced their way into the secured area of the office and took mail and packages. The initial incident was reported to the US Postal Inspection Service by the local Postmaster. Deputies also responded and consulted with the Postal Inspector.
When the office was broken into again on 6/21, deputies worked with Postal Inspectors to place a motion-sensitive camera in the secured area of the office.
Early in the morning of 6/26, that camera captured video of Woodcock inside the secured area of the post office, rifling through packages. The camera also captured footage of Woodcock observing the camera, pulling it down, and throwing it outside. It was later recovered by deputies.
When Law Enforcement knocked on Woodcock’s door to serve the search warrant today, she answered it wearing the same sweatshirt she wore when video-recorded burglarizing the office on Sunday morning.
Property stolen from the Post Office, and the rest of the outfit from the video were found inside the house.
Woodcock’s Facebook account has actively participated in social media discussions of the Post Office burglaries in recent weeks, and she was one of the first two people to call Kittcom to report the second burglary on 6/21.
Woodcock was arrested and transported for booking on charges of burglary, malicious mischief, and theft.
This isn't the first arrest Woodcock has, according to court documents on March 24, 2022, she was charged with Theft 2nd Degree Access Device, Possess Stolen Property 2nd Degree Access Device and Identity Theft 2nd Degree.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534, and provide your information for Deputies Thompson or Corbett.
