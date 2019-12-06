PROSSER, WA - The suspect in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that left a victim with a head injury pleaded guilty to the crime on Friday, December 6th.

On January 27, 2019 the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting on I-82 near Prosser. The victim sustained a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

After the Benton County detectives and Gang Team investigated the serious assault, they identified Daniel Solis of Sunnyside as the suspect of the shooting.

While looking for Solis, six other Yakima County residents were identified and arrested related to this investigation.

On December 6, 2019, Solis pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree, Drive by Shooting, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Solis is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12, 2019.