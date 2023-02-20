PROSSER, Wash.-
Agents from the Washington State Gambling Commission (WSGC) recently made an arrest at the Prosser Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post on suspicion of theft charges.
In February of 2022 the WSGC conducted a routine gambling inspection at VFW post 3207 in Prosser. The inspection found that money was missing and an investigation began.
According to a WSGC press release through the investigation a female VFW employee was identified as the theft suspect.
The series of thefts, totaling over $300,000, were traced back to 2019, the year the suspect began working at the VFW as the Gambling Manager. The missing funds were from the gambling and bar accounts of the VFW. According to the WSGC some of the missing funds were put into personal financial accounts owned by the suspect.
The theft suspect has been booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of four counts of first-degree theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.