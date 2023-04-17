YAKIMA, Wash.- A suspect is in custody after a chase and crash in Yakima on April 15.
Yakima Police located the car on the 1600 block of E. Beech St and an officer parked their patrol car behind the suspected stolen car. According to the YPD the officer began giving verbal commands to the driver when the driver put the car in reverse and rammed the patrol car behind them and also hit an empty car.
The suspect then drove from the scene and crashed into a YPD vehicle at the intersection of Fair Ave and E. Beech.
The suspect then ran from the scene of the crash, but was quickly taken into custody by YPD officers. According to the YPD no officers were seriously injured in the crash or chase. The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of DUI, eluding, 2nd degree assault and malicious mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.