KENNEWICK, WA - 36-year-old Theresa Gilbert has been arrested for felony hit and run after allegedly driving through the fence of a house causing significant damage and hitting the homeowner with the car's side mirror.

This happened on W. 27th Ave and Garfield St. in Kennewick around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The street sign and stop sign at the intersection were also damaged.

Police believe she may have been driving under the influence.