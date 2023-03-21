TACOMA, Wash.-
On March 14 FBI agents and Mexican Authorities arrested Miguel Urbano-Vazquez for a 2002 murder in Tacoma.
The cold case arrest stems from three rapes and the 2002 murder of Sharon Van Gilder in Tacoma.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) there were no marks on Gilder's body and there was very little evidence to work with at the scene. Gilder was identified through fingerprint analysis and a suspect was identified based on witness accounts of Gilder leaving a Tacoma bar with an unknown man.
The suspect fled to Mexico during the investigation, but Detectives were able to obtain a DNA sample before he left that was able to be matched to a sample from the victim.
The Pierce County Cold Case Unit was created in 2012 and retired Detective Tim Kobel was able to link three rape cases in Tacoma to the suspect last seen with Gilder.
According to the PCSO the DNA profile from the three rapes was a match to the murder of Gilder and Tacoma Detectives were able to develop probable cause and enough evidence for the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office to charge Urbano-Vazquez.
In 2019 the FBI notified the Cold Case Unit that they had found Urbano-Vazquez in Mexico and the extradition process began.
On March 14 FBI agents arrested Urbano-Vazquez in Mexico.
