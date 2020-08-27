UPDATE (approximately 7:30 AM 8/28/2020): The suspect in Thursdays shooting death at Auvil Fruit Company was found deceased around 6 am Friday morning with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ismael Garcia was found concealed in an orchard not far from Road D SW in Grant County, where the company pickup he drove from the scene of the shooting was abandoned last night. Grant County and Kittitas County Detectives are still investigating the scene.

Details will be provided as investigators confirm them and learn more. Thank you to everyone who worked with us yesterday to protect the public and bring an end to this dangerous and tragic situation.

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - A suspect in a homicide at Auvil Fruit company fled the scene and is believed armed and dangerous.

Shortly before 1 pm today, 8/27, an employee of the Auvil Fruit Company in the Vantage area of Kittitas County was shot and killed while working in the orchards of the fruit company.

A witness identified the shooter as another employee, Ismael Garcia, born 1/7/1963. Garcia is 5'8" and 180 lbs with brown hair and eyes. He was seen driving from the scene in a white 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with an agricultural license belonging to Auvil Fruit Company.

Garcia is believed to be armed with a .40 caliber handgun used in the homicide.

Anyone who believes they know Ismael Garcia's location should call 911 immediately. This incident is developing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.