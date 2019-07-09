WALLA WALLA, WA - A 23-year-old man arrested in Oregon is the suspect in a Walla Walla homicide.

On July 8 at 6 p.m., Walla Walla Police received a 911 call from a person reporting a roommate missing in the 300 block of S. 4th Avenue.

When police and detectives arrived, they found a body. They determined that the victim's vehicle was missing from the home, which was later found in the Baker City, Oregon area. A person of interest was arrested for theft and trying to elude law enforcement around 11 p.m.

WWPD detectives went to Baker City and determined that the person arrested in Oregon is the suspect in the homicide under investigation. He was identified as 23-year-old Colby James Hedman, and is believed to be transient.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police have identified the homicide victim as Walla Walla resident 35-year-old Kyle Jordan Martz.

At this time, police do not believe that neither the suspect nor victim knew each other.

An autopsy will be scheduled by the Walla Walla County Coroner’s office to determine cause of death.