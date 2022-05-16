Suspect in Yakima homicide confesses to another murder

YAKIMA, WA - What police believe to be a gang-related shooting left 43-year-old man dead.
Yakima police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 900 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. An officer on scene heard another round of shots and saw a silver Honda Accord fleeing northbound on Fair Avenue. After a short chase, the people in the car jumped out and ran. The car crashed into a home on the 900 block of S 7th Street.
Police caught up to them and placed an 18-year old man and a 16-year-old boy under arrest. Police found a sawed-off .223 caliber Mini-14 rifle in the Honda.
While police were going after the Honda, someone called 9-1-1 to report a man had been shot in the chest in a house in the 900 block of LaSalle Street and was not breathing. Yakima police officers administered CPR but he died at the scene.
During an interview with police, the 18-year-old confessed to shooting the 43-year-old man and murdering Joey Cantu on October 30, 2021. Cantu was murdered in the alleyway near West Chestnut Street.
The 18-year-old faces charges of 1st degree murder, 1st degree assault, drive-by shooting, eluding, and unlawful possession of a firearm 2nd degree.
The 16-year-old faces charges of 1st degree murder, 1st degree assault and drive-by shooting.
“Our patrol officers and detectives did such a great job getting these two suspects off the street quickly,” said Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely. “We will now turn them over to Prosecutor Joe Brusic and his team to hold them accountable for their actions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.