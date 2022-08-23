RICHLAND, Wash.-
Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Richland Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Stevens Drive for a reported assault.
According to the Richland Police Department a male suspect entered a store and allegedly punched a female employee.
After leaving the store, the suspect entered a restaurant in the 700 block of Goethals Drive. He then reportedly brandished a firearm and discharged it into the ceiling of the restaurant. No injuries were reported.
The suspect fled from the restaurant, but was contacted by Richland Police near the Howard Amon boat ramp.
After refusing to cooperate with officers, the suspect then entered the river.
Rescue boats and paramedics assisted and after about 60 minutes the suspect surrendered to police.
He was booked into jail on felony charges.
