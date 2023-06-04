RICHLAND, Wash. —
Early Sunday morning Richland police found a black Cadillac in the Walmart parking lot off Duportail St. in Richland. Officers believed the car is tied to other crimes in the area.
When officers looked, the car had a white man in his 20s or 30s asleep behind the wheel. They began to block the area to arrest the man.
However, the man was able to speed off. Officers had deployed spike stirps but the suspect sped away through the parking lot and damaged the car tires.
Because of the crimes officers are investigating, RPD says it was not able to chase the suspect, but the Cadillac was found nearby without the suspect.
After investigating, RPD says the suspect possible broke into a nearby garage and stole another car; a White 2023 Hyundai Palisade.
According to RPD, he was last seen driving near Road 68 in Pasco.
The police department shared a photo of the suspect. If you know or have seen him, you're asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.