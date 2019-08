KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are searching for a suspect(s) that pulled a gun out at the Maverik Gas Station around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers contained the surrounding area to look for the person(s) involved. They say they received a report of possibly up to three suspects.

Police say this does not appear to be a robbery. No arrests have been made at this time and police say there is no danger to the public.

No injuries were reported.