BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a tip around 4 p.m. on May 2 that Brian L. Wilcox, suspected arsonist from the structure fire on Elm Street was in Del City, Oklahoma, according to Sheriff Tom Croskrey.
BCSO detectives contacted law enforcement in Del City, who were able to arrest Wilcox. Croskrey reports he was arrested for first degree murder and first degree arson without any problems.
Detectives are now working on extraditing Wilcox back to Benton County with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office.
