KENNEWICK, Wash.- One man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident that started in Finley and ended at a gas station on the morning of May 29.
Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to the initial report at a home in Finley. The individuals involved in the situation were seen leaving the home.
A short time later the suspect's car was seen at a gas station on the 1800 block of S. Washington St. BCSO Deputies separated the driver and passenger and investigated.
The male individual was then booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of assault 4th degree domestic violence.
