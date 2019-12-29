Suspected driver under the influence arrested for hit and run, eluding police

PROSSER, Wash. - A man was arrested this morning for crashing into a car in Benton City and driving away from police.

Benton County Sheriff's deputies found his car several miles away along Old Inland Empire Highway.

They say the car failed to yield and was spiked near Prosser. After continuing to head west, the car drove into an empty canal.

The driver was then arrested and taken into custody for suspected D.U.I., eluding and hit and run.

Deputies say they also found meth. Nothing was damaged and no one was hurt.