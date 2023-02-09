Suspected McMurray St shooter Michael Reep arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Richland Police Department says Michael Reep, one of the suspected shooters from the McMurray St shooting, has been taken into custody in Las Vegas. He was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm following the death of Jarrod Yockey; RPD reports Reep shot and killed Yockey January 26.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.A.S.T. Team took Reep into custody while working with the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to RPD. He was arrested while walking to a convenience store on multiple second-degree unlawful possession charges and will reportedly be extradited back to Benton County.

"We are grateful for such partnerships that prevent suspects from escaping justice by fleeing to another state," said RPD. "Thank you to our local U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force for your dedication and collaboration with the other agencies helping to ensure Reep was arrested."