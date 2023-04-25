BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of several incidents of wire theft from a business in Benton City on April 24.
The victim of the theft contacted BCSO Deputies later in the day to report that the suspected wire thief had driven by the business to possibly steal more according to the BCSO.
Deputies located the suspect's car after the report and stopped the driver in Pasco.
Deputies and Pasco Police served a search warrant at the suspect's house and recovered a large amount of wirer on April 25 according to the BCSO. The suspect was taken into custody and the wire was returned to the business.
