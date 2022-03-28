YAKIMA, Wash. —
The suspected shooter from the deadly incident outside Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima has been arraigned on 13 counts. The 15-year-old boy was accused of two counts of second-degree murder, nine counts of first-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon on public school property.
The Prosecuting Attorney, Joseph A. Brusic alleges that the boy had intent to kill the victim when he shot, but did not show signs of premeditation, earning one murder charge. An additional penalty was added for the firearm.
The second murder charge alleges that while committing the first crime, and due to the aftermath of the crime, the victim was then killed, despite not being involved in the crime.
Brusic identifies nine individuals that were allegedly assaulted with a semi-automatic pistol by the respondent, who is believed to have intended great bodily harm each time.
The maximum charges for all sentences equals 11 life sentences, an additional six years and over a half million dollars in fines ($535,000).
