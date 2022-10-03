WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The suspected shooter in an attack against Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson on September 22 pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in an arraignment on October 3. Brandon Dennis O'Neel, 37, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder, first degree assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

His trial is scheduled for November 29, 2022, with a pretrial on November 9. O'Neel's bail is still set at $1 million.